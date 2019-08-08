Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Btr Capital Management Lifted Its Position; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Lifted Its Position

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 3.67 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 163,948 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92 million, up from 160,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 985,046 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,307 were reported by Plancorp Ltd Co. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 73,592 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Greylin Mangement Inc stated it has 2,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.18 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 37,089 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mason Street Advsr Llc owns 98,660 shares. Rk Asset Limited Liability Company invested 6.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.07% or 11,464 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Argent has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 257,290 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Company. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,699 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express and Newly-acquired Resy Unveil New Culinary Collaborations Kicking off in August – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 20,201 shares to 161,646 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,657 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 7,265 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,515 shares, and cut its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 69,922 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 1St Source Savings Bank reported 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 15,607 shares. Confluence Mgmt Llc owns 5,444 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.21% or 878,303 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Lc has 4,390 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cibc Mkts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fayerweather Charles accumulated 0.9% or 6,093 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 0.01% stake. Chevy Chase Holding owns 862,074 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.09% or 376,813 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 242 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 81,595 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.