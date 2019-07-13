Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Btr Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $574,750 as Stock Value Declined; As Targa Res (TRGP) Share Value Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Boosted Stake

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.12M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 124,765 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.31% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westwood Hldgs Group Inc invested 0.98% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alpha Windward Llc holds 1,356 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.5% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Connecticut-based Axiom Int Llc De has invested 1.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Capital Limited Ca reported 0.51% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,013 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.18% or 4,865 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 120 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Beese Fulmer Investment reported 54,614 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 432 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 4.88M shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,405 shares to 134,593 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 4,798 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 33,243 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 207 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 95,254 shares. Andra Ap reported 39,700 shares stake. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2.20M shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Aperio Group Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bard Associates reported 29,127 shares. Channing Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 3.19 million were reported by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

