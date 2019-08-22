Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Valuation Declined While Corbyn Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; Nexus Investment Management Has Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $314,100 as Market Valuation Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 1.06 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 43.58M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S.

