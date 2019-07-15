Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $388,360 as Valuation Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Dupont Capital Management Decreased Holding

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 36,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,099 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.16 million, down from 297,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.13. About 331,945 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 152,845 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Cap owns 13,628 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Capital stated it has 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 4.97M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,436 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 10,637 shares. 105,815 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc owns 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has 1.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 59,160 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Td Mgmt Ltd Co has 1,029 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 84,576 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 547,568 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 0.62% stake.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 10,792 shares to 142,488 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) by 12,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supply draw, Gulf of Mexico storm push oil prices upward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13,988 shares to 110,277 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR) by 5,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,563 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 54,813 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,315 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.16% or 29,895 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 69,922 shares. 191,865 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 68,600 are owned by Quantitative Investment Management Lc. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 82,752 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.08% or 124,765 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 197,455 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech has 18,552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management holds 94,389 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 21,464 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 25,360 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.