Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Upped Holding; Visa (V) Holding Increased by Tuttle Tactical Management Llc

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 1.13 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $182.49. About 2.14 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,982 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,469 shares to 29,742 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

