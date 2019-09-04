Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Raised Holding; As Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Share Value Rose, Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Cut Its Stake by $2.23 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 18,128 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 47,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.84. About 579,503 shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares to 54,225 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 24,303 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 12,340 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Cap Financial Advisers Llc holds 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 20,334 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 40,775 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 6,900 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 27,304 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.24% or 36,142 shares. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware invested in 0.04% or 2,918 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 129,385 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Montag A And Associates invested in 12,041 shares. First Financial Bank accumulated 18,128 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Nordea Inv, Sweden-based fund reported 65,695 shares.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $125.75M for 8.93 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (NASDAQ:SONA) by 31,575 shares to 566,299 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,374 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (NYSE:SIX).