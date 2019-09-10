Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Increased Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Leonard Green Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $14.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.18. About 1.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 2.52 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,956 shares to 314,648 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 23,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,420 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 98.76 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.