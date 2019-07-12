Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Position Maintained by Corbyn Investment Management Inc; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Mettler Toledo International (MTD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 214,142 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,190 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00 million, up from 32,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $16.57 during the last trading session, reaching $837.5. About 42,705 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (NYSE:SIX) by 79,126 shares to 80,682 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR) by 5,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,563 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,218 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 0.73% or 1.61M shares. Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 24,050 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,054 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.15% or 168,826 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 0% or 280 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 3,732 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.66% or 70,000 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Llc owns 16,028 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited reported 0.64% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,602 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources – An Impressive Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 906 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Com. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Sensato Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 83,565 shares. 606 were reported by Voloridge Ltd Liability. Fiera Cap has 2.08% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 738,073 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 498 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,000 shares. D E Shaw reported 500 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 300 shares. Cleararc owns 617 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Raymond James And Associates has 13,619 shares.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mettler Toledo International Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Harold Hamm Makes His Largest Purchase Since 2010 – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mettler Toledo beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Black & Decker buys 20% stake in MTD Products for $234 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 5,755 shares valued at $3.83 million was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. 384 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui. Shares for $735,900 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78 million. Magloth Christian sold $1.00M worth of stock.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,508 shares to 10.22M shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).