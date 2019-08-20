Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Position Maintained by Corbyn Investment Management Inc; Gentherm (THRM) Holder Magnetar Financial Lifted Position by $654,588 as Market Value Declined

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 320.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 5,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 35,780 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 967,586 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares to 214,761 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,637 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources – Reasons To Be Long – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtn Cap Limited Liability reported 41,977 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 3.47 million shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na owns 6,330 shares. Axa invested in 0.2% or 542,639 shares. New England And Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.35% or 5,470 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability reported 13,310 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 15,607 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Invest holds 1.23% or 25,766 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 12 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 0.29% or 38,410 shares. Creative Planning holds 40,317 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 5,425 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated owns 744,163 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Primecap Mgmt Comm Ca has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2.17M shares.

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Strengthens Thermal Leadership with Comprehensive Climate Comfort Solutions for BMW – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Names Matteo Anversa as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentherm Partners with ThermoAnalytics to Advance Human Thermal Comfort Predictions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.