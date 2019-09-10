Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Position Held by Corbyn Investment Management Inc; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Increased Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 4.91M shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 4.76M shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 37,125 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.07% or 394,137 shares. Monetary Management Group has 0.54% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 14,257 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stock Yards Bancorp Co invested 0.74% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 30,169 are held by Allstate. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 602 shares. Hills Bancorporation Trust holds 0.48% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 18,703 shares. Barrett Asset invested in 0.83% or 129,942 shares. Pnc Financial Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). North Star reported 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.15% or 30,600 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.44% or 561,963 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Investment holds 25,766 shares.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares to 214,761 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,648 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG).