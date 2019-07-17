Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Position Has Boosted by Corbyn Investment Management Inc; Carbonite (CARB) Holding Increased by Elk Creek Partners Llc

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 40,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 437,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 396,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 220,371 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 2.50 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Ltd Liability Oh has invested 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Shelton owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 376 shares. Alps Inc has 4,632 shares. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability accumulated 2,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 165,624 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 11,773 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 19,319 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management One Co Ltd owns 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 328,850 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 97,627 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd invested in 0.2% or 22,253 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 0.26% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 19,030 shares. Cleararc holds 0.25% or 14,096 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.17% or 112,846 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 10,489 shares stake.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (NYSE:SIX) by 79,126 shares to 80,682 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS) by 43,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,115 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 10,963 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 14,642 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 168,213 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,895 shares. White Pine Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Limited Company holds 178,400 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Renaissance Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 13,885 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.16% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 578,533 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.01% or 18,946 shares. State Street has 698,025 shares. Amer Intll Grp owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 20,576 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 44,355 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 31,956 shares to 73,936 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 124,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,328 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 sales for $1.92 million activity. ALI MOHAMAD also sold $285,329 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Monday, January 28. Shares for $15,291 were sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA on Wednesday, February 13. Mellinger Paul S. had sold 1,497 shares worth $36,048. 1,113 shares valued at $28,459 were sold by SHEER DANIELLE on Wednesday, February 13. 1,437 shares valued at $41,357 were sold by Beeler Robert L on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 the insider Guadagno Norman sold $104,911.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Get Over Bargain Hunting: Tap 5 Stocks With Rising P/E – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Case for FireEye Stock Isnâ€™t Strong Enough to Make It a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carbonite (CARB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Carbonite (CARB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.