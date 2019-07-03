Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holding Maintained by Corbyn Investment Management Inc; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position by $463,216; Stock Price Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 17,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,515 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 106,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 4.09M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 4.64M shares traded or 26.95% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 6,880 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 94,389 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 152,748 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 304,550 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 2.38M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. 281 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. 129,942 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.32% or 117,486 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sir Cap Lp holds 1.02% or 58,200 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap reported 0.11% stake. First Merchants reported 13,900 shares. 24 are owned by Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Spinnaker Tru reported 27,338 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Agf Investments accumulated 17,421 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 54,728 shares to 305,447 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,648 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (NYSE:SIX).

