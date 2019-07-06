Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holding Has Increased by Corbyn Investment Management Inc; Benin Management Upped Prudential Finl (PRU) Position by $805,623

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.02M shares traded or 39.19% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 881,728 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 52,901 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Palouse Capital Mngmt invested in 87,950 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 2.37M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Finemark National Bank And Trust invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Haverford Trust Co has 2,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 7,063 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma accumulated 0.06% or 4,765 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 2,574 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 13,138 shares. Orrstown Financial invested 0.21% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Schnieders Lc accumulated 4,521 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares to 113,511 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,522 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Acg Wealth has 8,304 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs invested in 0.02% or 2,130 shares. Carroll Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 19,365 shares in its portfolio. 1.21M were reported by Invesco. Sailingstone Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 86,036 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt reported 1.29% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.35% stake. Hightower Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company has 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,823 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 12,027 shares. 5,444 are owned by Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,022 shares.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS) by 43,345 shares to 140,115 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,648 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.