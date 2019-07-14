Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holder Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position; Hound Partners Holding in Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Trimmed by $1.11 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 22,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 654,801 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67M, down from 677,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 188,204 shares traded or 48.22% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13,988 shares to 110,277 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (NYSE:SIX) by 79,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,682 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).

