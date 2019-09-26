Eog Resources Com (EOG) Holder Winch Advisory Services Upped Its Holding by $928,605 as Market Valuation Declined; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Coatue Management Has Lifted Stake by $41.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 9,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 36,411 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 26,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 2.87M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 160,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $334.52 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $269.6. About 727,699 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 428,296 shares to 5.91 million shares, valued at $278.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 11,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,108 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 71,583 shares to 2,026 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Us Oil Gs Ex Etf (IEO) by 64,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,886 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

