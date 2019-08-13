Eog Res (EPAM) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Holding by $363,850 as Stock Rose; Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $7.89 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EPAM) by 201.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 5,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $189.68. About 302,115 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 148,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 77,648 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 226,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 25.63 million shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,100 shares to 1,827 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,171 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

