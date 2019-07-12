Eog Res (EOG) Stock Declined While Findlay Park Partners Llp Upped Holding; As Ringcentral (RNG) Market Value Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 195,020 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 1.07 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 69,922 shares. Sit Inv Associate invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mai Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 23,547 shares. Moreover, Altrinsic Glob Limited Liability Com has 0.81% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 183,483 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested in 161,935 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 78,097 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 13 shares. Ellington Gru Lc holds 21,700 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc holds 97,959 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs stated it has 515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Eagle Ltd Co owns 33,365 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 146,404 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company holds 1.08% or 107,922 shares. Wafra owns 9,017 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 636,855 shares to 6.04 million shares, valued at $291.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard holds 25,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Lc holds 13,745 shares. American Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 11,126 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.11% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Spark Investment Mngmt Lc has 182,140 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Amer National Insur Communications Tx has 0.63% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 19,902 shares stake. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital Impact Advisors has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jpmorgan Chase And has 663,900 shares. 9,748 are held by Citigroup. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 17,235 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 15,721 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 721,940 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

