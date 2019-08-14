Eog Res (EOG) Stake Raised by Autus Asset Management Llc; Stadium Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 71,118 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 65.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,350 shares as the company's stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.42M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com, Japan-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,388 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 1.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sageworth Trust has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Advisor Prns Lc accumulated 12,611 shares. Central Comml Bank Tru holds 0.29% or 13,423 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 127,600 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,393 shares. Security National Trust Comm reported 9,941 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corp has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Artemis Invest Llp reported 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 29,400 were accumulated by South Dakota Council.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 107,681 shares to 62,185 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 73,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,166 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity. $35,250 worth of stock was bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. The insider Hogan Michael bought $21,630. POITEVINT ALEC II bought 20,000 shares worth $317,200. 1,000 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $14,560. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Menon Deepak. 2,000 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $22,155 were bought by MARTZ BRAD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.11% or 170,651 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,370 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 8,372 shares. Parkside Retail Bank holds 50 shares. Citadel Ltd has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 43,874 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 13,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 36,194 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 8,089 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 21,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability accumulated 39,186 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).