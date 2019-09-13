Eog Res (EOG) Stake Maintained by Finemark National Bank & Trust; Tortoise Capital Advisors Boosted Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Stake by $641,200

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 388.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 46,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 12,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 2.81M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 152,015 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 106,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 492,519 shares to 24.40M shares, valued at $509.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) by 5.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,395 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Llc owns 19,835 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 393,364 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc accumulated 87,374 shares. Hershey Tru Communications accumulated 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 1.09M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.2% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 1.23M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 37,616 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 16,950 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested in 124,956 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ftb Advsr reported 8,635 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.32% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 86,739 shares stake. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 0.11% or 111,610 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 66,201 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 66,523 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 25,677 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com holds 23,593 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Security National has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,555 shares. Cullinan stated it has 55,768 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford And Co has 0.48% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.84% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc accumulated 385 shares. Counselors holds 4,181 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).