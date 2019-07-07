Eog Res (EOG) Stake Has Lifted by Beaconlight Capital Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Cypress Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,340 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 62,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 23,231 shares. Baldwin accumulated 6,641 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 264,614 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 4,064 shares. Ci Invs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pettyjohn Wood & White, Virginia-based fund reported 6,823 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.62% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 610,487 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,460 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westwood Holding Group owns 989,519 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.54% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Yhb Inv Inc owns 7,110 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company reported 43,109 shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 822 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).