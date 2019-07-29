Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined While Sanders Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $99.91 Million; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Jana Partners Has Lowered Position as Share Price Declined

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43 million, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 920,013 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 265,897 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0.02% stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 60,257 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 384,384 are held by Axa. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.19% or 135,069 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp invested in 280,600 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 150,614 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.5% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 100 are held by Brandywine Management Ltd Com. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.1% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 375,573 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ct holds 2.63% or 4.76M shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 317,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management One Company Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 111,738 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23M for 9.34 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Utah Retirement System holds 0.21% or 109,176 shares. Castleark Management Limited Co holds 42,430 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9,259 shares stake. Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 264,614 shares. 16,985 are held by Papp L Roy Assoc. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company reported 16,930 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 6,168 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,629 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 2.30M shares. Artisan Prns LP owns 394,137 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc reported 17,303 shares.