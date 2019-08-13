Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined While Meridian Management Co Has Lifted Position by $427,500; Ruffer Llp Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $62.73 Million

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 4.62M shares traded or 31.26% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 536,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.37 million, up from 637,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 1.35M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers holds 0.26% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,000 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust has 5,325 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 77,084 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.35% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 119,457 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 2,296 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 11,047 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B stated it has 3,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 615,223 were reported by Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp. 157,167 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Davenport Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.52% or 440,621 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

