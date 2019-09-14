Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined While Howland Capital Management Increased by $947,019 Its Stake; Cbre Clarion Securities Stake in Sun Communities (SUI) Trimmed by $51.83 Million as Share Price Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 10,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 97,576 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09M, up from 87,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92M shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 404,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 943,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.94 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.05 million shares traded or 108.68% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advsr Ltd Co reported 1,642 shares. Fin Architects Incorporated holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 2.08% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 137,537 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 936,534 are owned by Citadel Ltd Liability. Pggm Invs holds 717,000 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa invested in 0.01% or 24,872 shares. Main Street Research Llc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 100,868 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 31,224 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 30,206 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 115,878 are held by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.32 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 32,498 shares to 123,448 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 166,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 952,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 25.64 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR) by 22,679 shares to 206,234 shares, valued at $20.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,561 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.