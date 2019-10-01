Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Position by $4.76 Million; Clear Harbor Asset Management Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Cut by $349,044 as Market Valuation Rose

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 637.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 51,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 59,206 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 8,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 2.04 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 52,517 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17 million, down from 54,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $164.61. About 1.44 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 74,107 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.47 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Palisade Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj has 26,734 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc has 173 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.8% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Next Fin Gp Inc has 6,801 shares. Legacy Private Com reported 5,372 shares. Clarkston Capital Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,435 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 4.58% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De reported 30,296 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. State Street holds 29.44 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Hodges holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,045 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 33,640 shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors Inc has 0.47% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,754 shares. Preferred Lc reported 834 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 217,401 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 110 shares. Next Finance Gru Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 116,322 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 10,836 shares. Stanley owns 0.95% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 42,519 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,566 shares. Stifel stated it has 247,361 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 180,000 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0.12% or 210,816 shares. Engy Opportunities Management Limited Co invested 5.42% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gulf State Bank (Uk) holds 138,222 shares. 11,166 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 140,982 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

