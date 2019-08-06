Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Fabrinet Shs (FN) Stake Held by Seizert Capital Partners Llc

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fabrinet Shs (FN) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 15,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 59,951 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 44,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 94,079 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 205,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 209,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 1.60 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 16,595 shares to 534,412 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 181,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 7,688 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Company reported 0.5% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.83% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Strs Ohio reported 479,888 shares stake. Engy Opportunities Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 5.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 23,300 shares. Northern Trust has 7.92 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 1,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Investment Management Lc has invested 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 111,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation reported 1.72M shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Co has 6,628 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Co has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 280 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 0.41% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Thompson Invest Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 146,427 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr has invested 0.04% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Bank Of America De owns 226,051 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 963 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Sei Invests Com holds 562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 348,858 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 999,623 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Moreover, New England Research Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 11,500 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 33,818 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 81,233 shares to 214,283 shares, valued at $27.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corp Com (NYSE:DLX) by 81,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,852 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (NYSE:OEC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. $1.09M worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was sold by Ng Toh-Seng on Thursday, February 14. 30,000 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares with value of $1.57 million were sold by Mitchell David T..