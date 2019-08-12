Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Boosted by $494,935 Its Position

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43 million, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.79M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 539,793 shares to 11.29 million shares, valued at $793.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 514,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust, a California-based fund reported 698,587 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 0% or 31,127 shares. Sterling Investment Management owns 0.53% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,158 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 2.95M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl Llc has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 136,500 shares. Highlander Mngmt has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Parametric Portfolio holds 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 1.38 million shares. Pdts Prtn Llc invested 1.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Manhattan Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Private Ocean Ltd owns 34 shares. Axa reported 542,639 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 455,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3,110 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc reported 97,205 shares stake.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, GOOG, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock (Once It Pulls Back) – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares to 81,749 shares, valued at $15.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,515 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 480,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. 138,799 are held by Victory Cap Mgmt. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx reported 1,280 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 334,968 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3.58 million shares. Meritage Port Mgmt has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 6,710 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Westwood Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Com holds 26,160 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Malaga Cove Capital Lc holds 3,033 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 15 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).