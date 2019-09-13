Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Increased Position; Rock Point Advisors Maintains Holding in Ameresco (AMRC)

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 29,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 116,006 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 86,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 1.80M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 24,112 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) CEO George Sakellaris on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Nears Project Completion with Ameresco to Lead Campus-Wide Energy Conservation Efforts – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameresco Offers A Good Entry Point Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Maximum Solar – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 7.15M shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $90.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 32.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas reported 60,051 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP accumulated 10,312 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 57,736 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Security holds 0.28% or 9,626 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Management Incorporated holds 0.96% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 54,374 shares. City invested in 0% or 35 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability owns 1.12 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 61,795 shares. Middleton And Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,852 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 779,230 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 60,609 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank invested in 0.2% or 16,316 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.38% or 23,593 shares.