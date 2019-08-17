Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $2.88 Million; As Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Share Price Declined, Corda Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $523,985

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 9,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 327,527 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23M, down from 337,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 30,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,036 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 116,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 29,031 shares to 166,986 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

