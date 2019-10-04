Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Decreased Its Position by $806,217; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose While Westend Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $24.61 Billion

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 217,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.22 million, down from 225,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 3.29M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 293,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 207,150 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37 billion, down from 500,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.06 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Worldâ€™s Largest Starbucks to Open in Chicago – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 201,971 shares to 881,471 shares, valued at $51.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 67,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Preferred Etf (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Consolidated Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 13,098 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Howland Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meyer Handelman invested in 76,594 shares. Westwood Hldg Inc invested in 0.03% or 33,176 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 88,343 shares stake. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 106,039 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Baldwin Mngmt Lc has 28,700 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 23,178 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 4.82 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,600 shares. Buckingham Inc has 0.82% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 51,498 shares. Rockland Trust reported 1.46% stake. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Com, North Dakota-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 26,207 shares to 78,256 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 51,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Innovator Etfs Tr.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Management Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt Lp has 284,252 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com accumulated 90,833 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.16 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commerce Retail Bank invested 0.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,750 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has 48,537 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 737 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cna Fin owns 38,000 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 84,418 shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,098 shares. Westpac Banking owns 199,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Peter B Com Incorporated has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,110 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $709.45 million for 14.28 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.