Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding; Northstar Investment Advisors Lowered Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Stake by $1.84 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 115,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 159,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 274,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 2.07M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 6,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 75,070 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 68,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 4.12M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.39 million for 7.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 136,363 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,464 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 295,726 shares. 60,458 were reported by Cipher Cap L P. Miller Howard Investments Ny, New York-based fund reported 259,429 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc owns 13,673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 14,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has invested 0.11% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19.44 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 282,336 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B Inc has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.06% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 59,800 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 969 shares to 3,795 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc A (NYSE:ACN).

