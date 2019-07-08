Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Share Price Declined, First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $501,432

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 799,992 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 25.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,814 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 14,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 27,220 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 25,162 shares to 49,943 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 62,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,978 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 11.26% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.51 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $90.68M for 22.70 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

