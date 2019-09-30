Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $630,633 as Stock Declined; Stadium Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 21,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 421,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 400,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 72,910 shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 6,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 9,173 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, down from 15,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.42M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Nuveen Asset Limited Co reported 114,929 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 2.13M shares. Stadium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3.32% or 421,658 shares. Blackrock holds 1.63M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 176,740 were reported by Seizert Capital. Banc Funds Ltd Com owns 0.66% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 500,456 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 47,600 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 88,499 shares. Fmr Llc owns 860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Rhumbline Advisers has 35,102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 17,748 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 15.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

