Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Holding by $630,633 as Market Value Declined; Fernwood Investment Management Decreased Iron Mountain (IRM) Holding as Shares Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 6,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 9,173 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, down from 15,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 1.35 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 443,467 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.55M for 13.86 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 27,743 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 233,690 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 5,572 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Allstate Corp accumulated 58,175 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1.92M shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 5,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.4% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cambridge Inv Research invested in 0.01% or 45,324 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt invested in 2.01% or 154,982 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Co Of America has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Dupont invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 70 shares.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22M and $182.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (NYSE:TPL) by 923 shares to 5,602 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 16.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,799 shares to 11,695 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 161,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.43% or 87,200 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dean Associate Limited Co holds 0.7% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 52,411 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Lc has 0.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 7,950 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management reported 398 shares. 6.02 million are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc. S&Co holds 2,650 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 427,564 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Welch Forbes Lc stated it has 66,523 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Srb has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,458 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.32% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 39,363 shares.