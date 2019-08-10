Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Increased Stake; As Ball (BLL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Position by $1.60 Million

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 6,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 87,042 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 80,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 28,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 106,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 134,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 1.60 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 08/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Keeping Isaiah Thomas Could Hurt Development Of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Per `Lake Show Life’; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Brinker Inc reported 37,219 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Legal General Group Pcl owns 2.10M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,722 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 28,590 shares. The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Victory Mngmt reported 0.11% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Assetmark holds 0% or 816 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 111,766 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 10,555 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce & invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 32.17 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 126,246 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 2.16M shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 4,298 shares to 5,255 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,861 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

