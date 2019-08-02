Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Stake; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shares Declined While Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Position

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 529,453 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 7.89M shares traded or 130.22% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 77,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 29,514 shares or 0.72% of the stock. International Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cornerstone Advisors owns 13 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 55,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 86,379 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 6,045 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 71,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 6,301 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 59,614 shares. Fund Mgmt owns 58,945 shares. Mason Street Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 13,400 shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares to 20.25 million shares, valued at $28.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 15,607 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd invested in 2,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.13% or 232,759 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 290,173 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 60,000 are held by Bp Plc. Shine Advisory Service has 524 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.85% or 44,863 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 454 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 800,368 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 75,111 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advisors Llc holds 33,365 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 11,533 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares to 316,000 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

