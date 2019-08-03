Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined While Meridian Management Co Has Boosted by $427,500 Its Holding; Lvz Advisors Has Trimmed Gentex (GNTX) Holding by $2.08 Million

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.33M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,279 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 154,340 shares. Nomura holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 125,901 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 542,639 were reported by Axa. Fmr holds 0.2% or 17.16M shares. Grp has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 8,205 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.52% or 77,084 shares. Community Bancshares Na invested in 3,415 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 295,996 shares stake. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Andra Ap accumulated 45,100 shares. Johnson Group Inc Incorporated owns 1,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Old Commercial Bank In has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 18,097 shares. Montag A & Associate owns 33,386 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.35 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 494,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 426 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.31 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 422,384 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.04% or 6,390 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru Company has 2,000 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Ser Group Inc invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). D E Shaw And accumulated 114,949 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Granite Prtn Limited invested in 0.05% or 42,520 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors holds 2.79% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 1.77 million shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.16% or 662,155 shares. Bartlett Comm Lc stated it has 3,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability owns 6,444 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.