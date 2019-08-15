Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined While Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Holding; Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased Stake in National Instruments (NATI) by $308,176 as Share Value Declined

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 1.99M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in National Instruments Corporation (NATI) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 7,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 50,446 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 57,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in National Instruments Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 484,997 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co stated it has 22,233 shares. British Columbia invested in 110,442 shares. Korea Corp invested in 0.36% or 836,696 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 82,752 shares. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 29,140 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0.09% or 163,132 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc owns 26,117 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 5.65 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 12,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Duncker Streett owns 6,844 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 30,081 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor holds 54,813 shares. D E Shaw Company has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Parkside Bankshares & owns 432 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares to 39,305 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,090 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $88,565 activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 14,912 shares to 17,832 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 257,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).