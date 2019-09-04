Eog Res (EOG) Position Has Upped by Pdt Partners Llc; Ledyard National Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 1.89M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 17/04/2018 – VW unit Electrify America selects suppliers for U.S. EV chargers; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 20/03/2018 – ABB Delivers Virtual Flow Meters Powered by Arundo Analytics

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 91,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 225,627 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 134,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 2.86M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Us Mkt Tilt Etf (TILT) by 4,265 shares to 13,999 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF) by 47,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,034 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares China Large Cap Etf (FXI).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 7,060 shares to 393,240 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 15,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,495 shares, and cut its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.