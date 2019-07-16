Eog Res (EOG) Position Has Lifted by Beaconlight Capital Llc; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Raised by Jlb & Associates Inc

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 10,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $265.54. About 2.02 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 1.60 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. BURKE RICHARD T sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,069 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX).

