Eog Res (EOG) Position Has Lifted by Autus Asset Management Llc; Community Financial Services Group Lifted Its Valero Energy (VLO) Position

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 2.51M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 65.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 2.58 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares to 49,765 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

