Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined While Meridian Management Co Lifted Holding by $427,500; As Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Shares Rose, Holder Price Michael F Has Cut Stake by $707,200

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 74,337 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 18/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Releases Results of Decade-long Community Health Efforts; 11/05/2018 – Among the 10 most-utilized standalone plans, the average premium ranges from $20.21 to $83.68 per month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Workers to Protest at 33 Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in California; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q Adj EPS $1.60; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Kaiser Permanente’s (CA) Rev Bond Rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ Per New Criteria

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35 million shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,230 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID).

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $31.84 million for 10.83 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum Appoints Courtney R.B. Lynn Vice President and Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Metal Fabrication Industry Near-Term Outlook Looks Grim – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Could Be a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 7,366 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,535 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 8,380 shares. 2,619 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 2,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 10,579 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 69,953 shares. 12 are held by Cwm Limited Com. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 2.21% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 100,524 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.1% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 155,047 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 47,608 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 33,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Ag has 6,135 shares. 567,632 are owned by Victory Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 952,246 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nomura Hldg holds 125,901 shares. 281,600 were reported by Adams Natural Fund. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.38M shares. Caprock invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverpark Ltd reported 15,839 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 786,117 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 97,205 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,649 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset has invested 1.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Parkside Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 432 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. White Pine invested in 1.23% or 25,766 shares.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares to 40,471 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).