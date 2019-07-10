Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Increased Stake; Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Has Increased Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 997,479 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 26,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 945,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.16M, up from 919,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 542,630 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 3.22 million shares or 4.1% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 6,258 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. S&Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 6,708 are owned by Two Sigma Lc. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 47,591 shares stake. Ci Invests Incorporated accumulated 0.27% or 498,897 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Liability De owns 367,050 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 170,313 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.17% or 35,742 shares. North Star Management Corp owns 200 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,405 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 282 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.09% or 97,627 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 786,117 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,270 shares to 54,044 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,168 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Svcs Advsr has invested 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cleararc holds 12,459 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh reported 5,197 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 43,414 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 15,000 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 30,794 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc New York has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1,290 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 1.14M shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 46,095 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Williams Jones Limited Liability holds 4,331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Communications reported 41 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.14% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).