Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Holding; Brave Asset Management Holds Stake in J2 Global (JCOM)

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 26,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 152,748 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, down from 178,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73 million shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 260,794 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 125,600 shares to 874,200 shares, valued at $60.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 83,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,967 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.