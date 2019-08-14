Eog Res (EOG) Holding Maintained by Taurus Asset Management Llc; Bvf Has Lowered Chemocentryx (CCXI) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 78.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 5.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, down from 6.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 186,230 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 53,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 181,412 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 1.96 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup: A slow week for South Texas drilling – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,999 shares to 65,142 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,355 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jane Street Group Ltd holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 29,680 shares. Culbertson A N Company stated it has 39,524 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co owns 30,081 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sailingstone Cap Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.54% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 86,036 shares. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 3,902 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 0.08% stake. Stanley accumulated 42,165 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Gru Limited Liability has 1.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 3.02M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,602 shares. Axa has 0.2% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 2.27% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Energ Opportunities Capital Management Lc has 23,300 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ChemoCentryx down 16% after Q2 revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ChemoCentryx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insulet and Invacare among healthcare gainers; Endo International and InspireMD among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) CEO Thomas Schall on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InflaRx downdraft engulfs ChemoCentryx, down 28% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.