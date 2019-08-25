Eog Res (EOG) Holding Lifted by Howland Capital Management Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $333,207

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 87,393 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 5.16M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,657 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, down from 138,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 11,442 shares to 43,236 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,441 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As reported 68,365 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,840 shares. Monetta Services has invested 1.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 13,201 shares. Forbes J M & Co Llp stated it has 32,882 shares. 34 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 465,823 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Btr Capital Management stated it has 45,920 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund accumulated 11,533 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Argent holds 0.15% or 14,560 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc accumulated 33,499 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.66M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Corp Oh has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Trust Advsr LP reported 1.25 million shares. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo reported 0.3% stake. 14,880 are held by Planning Alternatives Adv. Sigma Planning holds 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 230,799 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,125 shares. Tru Comm Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,008 shares. 22,849 are held by Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. The Alabama-based First Finance Natl Bank has invested 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hourglass Cap Ltd Com has invested 2.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Allied Advisory Service invested in 2.49% or 383,144 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 101.00 million shares. Moreover, Df Dent And Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,745 shares. Community Finance Svcs Gp reported 36,456 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 1.69M shares.