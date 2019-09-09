Eog Res (EOG) Holding Held by Mirae Asset Global Investments; Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 76.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 16,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 37,776 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 21,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.79 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 19,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 300,344 shares to 605,742 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,660 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Bancshares holds 200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 478,997 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 15,356 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 13,996 shares in its portfolio. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.5% or 22,233 shares. Cypress Grp has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.07% stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 78,653 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability holds 1.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 34,218 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 5.65M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 878,303 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 355 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Tru Co. Element Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,780 shares. 2.17 million are held by Primecap Management Ca. Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 7.20M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northside Mngmt Ltd holds 0.45% or 10,898 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley And holds 2.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 133,250 shares. Financial Advantage Inc accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares. Park National Oh reported 344,466 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paragon Cap Management Limited has 0.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 418,365 shares. Parsec Mgmt has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6.68 million shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 428,756 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackhill Cap holds 45,671 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

