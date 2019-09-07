Eog Res (EOG) Holding Has Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc; United Asset Strategies Has Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $6.01 Million as Stock Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 941,190 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,692 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust Co. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 549,549 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% or 439 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 9,013 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.03 million shares. Delta Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,390 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 4,640 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.12% or 146,404 shares. 575,090 were accumulated by Pension. Cap Investors has 0.47% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 20.50M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 1.27M shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.83% or 129,942 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Company Ltd Liability owns 5,820 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 0.26% or 19,030 shares in its portfolio.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.89% or 8,951 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 1,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. De Burlo Grp stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wetherby Asset Inc has 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 264,418 were reported by Cbre Clarion Securities. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 6,748 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. 49,041 are owned by Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Company. Asset Inc has 0.69% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7,091 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.01% or 98 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 17,050 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 79,219 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 546,043 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 554,012 shares.