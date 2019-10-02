Eog Res (EOG) Holder U S Global Investors Raised Stake; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut by $2.81 Million Its Holding

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 301.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, up from 1,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 753,358 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 29,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.04 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 44,538 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 25,330 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 7,056 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 6,825 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 228,702 shares. Stevens Capital LP has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation accumulated 10,140 shares. 1.61 million were reported by London Of Virginia. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Blackrock has 2.28 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity stated it has 0.14% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Advisory Rech holds 331,201 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 13,146 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Housing Stocks to Buy for Renewed Homebuilder Confidence – Investorplace.com” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “URI vs. AWI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.16 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.