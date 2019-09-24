Eog Res (EOG) Holder U S Global Investors Increased Holding; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lifted Its Position

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 301.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, up from 1,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 3.77 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 36,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 370,845 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23M, up from 334,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 690,659 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 222,094 shares to 148,529 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 201,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,900 shares, and cut its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

