Eog Res (EOG) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Increased Position; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake as Stock Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.34 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 29,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 116,006 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 86,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 3.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 14,127 shares in its portfolio. Sei has 127,610 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Llc invested in 1.24% or 23,981 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 1.32 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Management Com Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 0.1% stake. United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Llp has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hsbc Hldgs Plc accumulated 424,851 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The California-based Lpl Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 9,923 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 88,085 shares. 5,482 were accumulated by Wunderlich Managemnt. Moreover, Motco has 0.35% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fiera, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 196,156 shares.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 297,793 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $39.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Limited Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.17% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Archon Ltd Liability accumulated 44,000 shares. Old National Savings Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Dsm Prtn Ltd reported 633,485 shares stake. Sands Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.82% or 1.36M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 36,400 are owned by Omers Administration. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). D E Shaw & reported 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,111 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 5,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gradient Invests Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 139 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks Is Gobbling Up Smaller Cybersecurity Companies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 03, 2019.